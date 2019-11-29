URBANA - Mary M. Hess, 105, a lifelong resident of Urbana, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Hearth and Home of Urbana.

She was born June 26, 1914 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel Pearl and Ilva (Engle) Robison. Mary was a 1932 graduate of Urbana Local. As a child, Mary was raised on a farm, where she loved helping her father train and care for horses for harness racing.

Her passion for horses continued when she married Richard Hess, who trained, raised and showed ponies. Mary was a lifelong caregiver and a kind and wonderful person who will also be remembered for her cooking.

She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana. She was an 80+ year member of the Caroline Chapter O.E.S and was a past worthy matron. She was a member of the D.A.R. and 5-H Club.

Mary is survived by nieces and nephews, Sam and Bev Shaffer, Michael and Letitia Shaffer and Janet Bishop; great-nieces and nephews, Samuel "Robbie" (Amanda) Shaffer, Wesley (Kristy) Shaffer, Patti Shaffer, Dawn (Michael) Moore, Stephen Shaffer and Hunter (Oceania) Shaffer; great-great-nieces and nephews, Samuel, Jackson, Anna, Emma, Hannah, Manda, Mystrey, Jessica and Maxine; great-great-great nieces and nephews, Lainie Mae, Emma, Alexis, Scarlett, Delilah and Colton; her step-children, Richard Hess, Suzanne (David) Morris and Vicki (Roger) Miles; step grandchildren, Jill, Rick, Brad, Teresa (Bob), Marty (Robin), Kimberly (Nic), Michael (Courtney) and Jacqueline (Dave); step great-grandchildren, Chad, Shane, Jacob, Carson, Cooper, Taylor, Max, Mercer, Harper, Dean and Shelby; as well as several other nieces and nephews, including, nephew, Charles Imel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Saum (a WWII veteran), her second husband, Richard Hess, her brother and sisters, Frank Robison, Anna Robison and Helen Shaffer; step-children, Nancy (Richard) Silvers and Sara Jane Fox and a great-nephew, Spencer Shaffer.

The family would like to thank Hearth & Home and Hospice for the loving care of Mary.

Funeral services to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Rev. Kazy B. Hinds officiating. Friends may call 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

