URBANA - Mary Maxine Bosworth, age 85, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mercy Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 29, 1934 to the late Howard Ray and Gladys Mildred (Cupp) Allison in Pickaway County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Dorsey Leggett Bosworth; sisters, Norene Fisher and Wanda "Ruth" Copeland; as well as her faithful companion, Mary Jane. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Charlie R. (Amy) Bosworth and Connie S. Wayman; grandchildren, Kyle (Jessica) Bosworth, Allison (Greg) Gottlieb, Aaron (Jessie) Kuykendall and Joseph (Jennifer) Wayman. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Braedon, Sophia, Theo, Wyatt and one great-granddaughter on the way, Baby Gottlieb; brother, Howard M. (Emily) Allison; brothers-in-law, Bob Fisher and Lowell Copeland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maxine was employed by various grocery businesses, A & P, Troutwine and Steve's for over 40 years. She was a member of the Caroline Chapter OES (formerly Elizabeth M Hood OES) and the Urbana United Methodist Church. A public graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Howard "Bud" Allison officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Urbana United Methodist Church, The Wherehouse in Maxine's honor.