URBANA - Matthew C. "Matt" Hendershot, 50, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in his home.

Matt was born November 21, 1970 in Urbana, Ohio. He was a 1989 graduate of Bellefontaine High School. Matt proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served as a Paramedic and was a part of Desert Storm. He was employed by Norther Floral as a forklift driver.

Matt is survived by his mother, Sheila (Terry) Evilsizor; his daughter, Kirsten Nicole Hendershot; his half-sister, Kristen Hendershot and step siblings, Michelle (Dale) Moffitt and Chad Evilsizor; aunt, Michelle (Jeffery) Lanich; uncle, Nicolas (Nancy) McGuire; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Hendershot; grandparents, Richard (Florence) McGuire and Helen (Al) Hendershot; sister, Robin Stoner; aunt, Jackie Hess; uncles, David & Dwight McGuire.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A memorial service celebrating Matt's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pearce Kerns A.L. Post # 120, 414 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078 or The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

