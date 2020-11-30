1/1
Matthew C. "Matt" Hendershot
URBANA - Matthew C. "Matt" Hendershot, 50, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in his home.

Matt was born November 21, 1970 in Urbana, Ohio. He was a 1989 graduate of Bellefontaine High School. Matt proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served as a Paramedic and was a part of Desert Storm. He was employed by Norther Floral as a forklift driver.

Matt is survived by his mother, Sheila (Terry) Evilsizor; his daughter, Kirsten Nicole Hendershot; his half-sister, Kristen Hendershot and step siblings, Michelle (Dale) Moffitt and Chad Evilsizor; aunt, Michelle (Jeffery) Lanich; uncle, Nicolas (Nancy) McGuire; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Hendershot; grandparents, Richard (Florence) McGuire and Helen (Al) Hendershot; sister, Robin Stoner; aunt, Jackie Hess; uncles, David & Dwight McGuire.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A memorial service celebrating Matt's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pearce Kerns A.L. Post # 120, 414 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078 or The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
