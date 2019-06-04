URBANA - Matthew E. Kauffman, 46, of Dublin passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

He was born on January 19, 1973 in Springfield, Ohio. He was a 1991 graduate of Graham High School. He then continued his education at Heidelberg University, graduating in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in business, specializing in Computer Information Technology. He was also a member of the Excelsior Men's Society.

Matthew was currently employed by BMW Financial. He enjoyed being challenged by his job and working with computers.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Barbara (Trout) Kauffman; brother, Nathan P. Kauffman (Becky Willis and her daughter Emmalee); grandmother, Ruby Kauffman; aunts, Peggy Trout and Patricia VanHoose; as well as several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phil Kauffman, Marion and Eileen Trout; and his uncle, Carl Trout.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com