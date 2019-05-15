URBANA - Max D. Eaton, 75 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born May 12, 1944 in North Lewisburg. A 1962 graduate of Triad High School, Max worked as a blacksmith, logger and factory worker where he operated skid loaders. Max enjoyed family time, being a father and spending time with his grandchildren as well as mushroom hunting and watching movies.

He is survived by his spouse, daughters, Jennifer Kay (Steve) Fisher of Urbana and Mindy S. (Steven) Wahl of Marysville; grandchildren, Austin Douglas and Emily Marie Fisher and Corey Jameson Wahl; his brother-in-law Roger Oyer of Terre Haute, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother & father-in-law Jess and Anges Oyer; his brother and sisters-in-law Max, Bill, Frank, Authur and Claire Ellen Oyer.

Services will be entrusted to the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD AND VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.