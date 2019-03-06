Obituary Print Max Jeffrey "Jeff" Mackey | Visit Guest Book

MARYSVILLE - Max Jeffrey "Jeff" Mackey, age 61, of Marysville, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at The Ohio State University Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital following health complications with cancer for two years. A truck driver, he was an associate of First Class Transport of New Philadelphia, Ohio. With a passion for drag racing, for many years, he was a mechanic and transporter for Jim Head Drag Racing in Delaware. A point leader in competitive tractor pulls, he also was accomplished at building mini pulling tractors. He was a member of the Central Ohio Mini Modified Tractor Pulling Association. Known for his extensive ball cap collection, he was also a landscaper and liked working in the yard and garden. He was a 1976 graduate of Marysville High School and attended The Vineyard in Marysville. He was born January 27, 1958 in Marysville to the late Max and Jean Cummings Mackey. He was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Donna Mackey and Kathy Brannan. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beverly Louden Mackey, whom he married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1981 in Marysville; his daughter, Abigail Mackey of Marysville; four grandchildren, Gage, Grady, Pazli and Benson; his brother, Jim Mackey of Marysville; his brother-in-law, Kip Louden of North Lewisburg; his sister-in-law, Kim Brannan of Springfield; his nephews, Chad Mackey and Jamie (Kodie) Mackey; two great-nephews, A.J. and Noah; two great-nieces, Cameron and Faith; and many other loving friends and relatives, including Troy and Jennifer VonDeylan, Dillon VonDeylan, Ashlee VonDeylan, Daryl Westfall, Angela and Brandon Blair, Kathy Rheem and Sean Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Steve Wood will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Underwood Funeral Home

703 East Fifth Street

Marysville , OH 43040

(937)-642-7039 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Urbana Daily Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close