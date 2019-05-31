PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Maxine N. Speer, 87, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on May 25, 2019.

Born in Belleville, West Virginia, she graduated from Parkersburg High School and Comptometer School. She was a long-time resident of Urbana, Ohio where she was employed by Chicago Vitreous Corporation and attended the First Presbyterian Church. Her passions were sewing and gardening.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband John Speer, daughter Pamela Ogg, parents Clyde and Nelta Huffman, and brother Ronald Ellsworth.

Maxine is survived by her daughter Colette Maple (Chris) of New Bern; sister Phyllis Hughes of Columbus, Ohio; brother Ed Huffman (Barbara) of Belleville, West Virginia; brother John Huffman (Hazel) of Washington, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jennifer Whitehead, Allison Harris, and Margaret Maple; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Judy, Cambria Whitehead and John Judy; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at noon on June 3, 2019 at SUNSET MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Parkersburg, WV. There will be visitation for friends and family at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barely Used Pets, 467 N. Dugan Rd., Urbana, Ohio, 43078.