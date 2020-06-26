URBANA - Melanie E. Sizemore, 72, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on May 24, 1948, in Urbana, the daughter of the late William Hudson and Frances (Sudduth) Robinson.

Following Melanie's retirement from Walmart, she loved to go camping, enjoyed crocheting, adored her dogs, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters, Nikki Sizemore of Urbana and Robin Brown and her husband Jason of Elizabeth, CO, son, George A. "JR" Sizemore, Jr., and his wife Melinda of St. Paris, grandchildren, Abby Williams and her husband Damion, Reagan Brown, Allison Brown, Conner Sizemore, Mariah Sizemore and Noah Sizemore, great-grandchildren, Jayda and Zarren Williams, and sisters, Jackie Keller and her husband Doug and Valerie Ormsbee and her husband John.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George A. Sizemore, Sr. in 2011; grandson, Wesley J. Brown; and brother, Wayne Chalender.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kingscreek Baptist Church, Urbana with services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Chuck Samson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Kingscreek Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.