Melanie E. Sizemore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Melanie E. Sizemore, 72, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on May 24, 1948, in Urbana, the daughter of the late William Hudson and Frances (Sudduth) Robinson.

Following Melanie's retirement from Walmart, she loved to go camping, enjoyed crocheting, adored her dogs, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters, Nikki Sizemore of Urbana and Robin Brown and her husband Jason of Elizabeth, CO, son, George A. "JR" Sizemore, Jr., and his wife Melinda of St. Paris, grandchildren, Abby Williams and her husband Damion, Reagan Brown, Allison Brown, Conner Sizemore, Mariah Sizemore and Noah Sizemore, great-grandchildren, Jayda and Zarren Williams, and sisters, Jackie Keller and her husband Doug and Valerie Ormsbee and her husband John.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George A. Sizemore, Sr. in 2011; grandson, Wesley J. Brown; and brother, Wayne Chalender.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kingscreek Baptist Church, Urbana with services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Chuck Samson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Kingscreek Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kingscreek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Kingscreek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved