URBANA - Melodie "Mel" Bissonnette, 54, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Hospice of Central Ohio at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Melodie was born October 6, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Vincent and Marilyn (Bennett) Bailey. She was a member of the Urbana Church of Christ where she was a member of the Urbana Church of Christ Wednesday School. She was also a member of the Hill and Valley Club, the Homemakers Club, the Alzheimer's Association, Champaign County 4-H. Melodie was a volunteer for The Special Olympics. She was the very first poster child for the Antioch Shriners. Melodie was employed at Lawnview Schools following her graduation from Ohio Hi Point Vocational School. Then, she attended and met the love of her life, and was married to her husband, Ron, on the campus of Michigan Christian College (Rochester College). Melodie was an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan. She enjoyed camping, traveling, knitting, swimming and organizing events.

Melodie is survived by her father, Vincent Bailey; her husband of 28 years, Ronald "Ron" Bissonnette; her siblings, Brad (Karen) Bailey, Vickie (Carson) Reed; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William (Sheila) Bissonnette, Allen (Pamela) Bissonnette, and Jeff Bissonnette; nieces and nephews, Rachel Bailey, Peter (Lyndsey) Bailey, Abi (Bailey) Khavari, Leslie Reed (Shay) Senter, Captain William (Allyn) Reed, Ren Reed, Megan Reed (Riley) Hansen, Rachel Bissonnette, William Bissonnette and Sam Bissonnette

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Bailey and her father-in-law, Robert Bissonnette; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Carson Reed and David Myer officiating.

In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mel's memory can be made to Special Olympics Ohio, Inc., 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio, 43232

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.