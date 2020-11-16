SIDNEY - Melvin Doyle "Bus" Davis, of Sidney, OH died Friday, November 13, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born August 7, 1926 to Iva (Weatherhead) Davis and Charles P. Davis in Lena, Ohio.

He graduated from Lena-Conover High School in 1944.

He served two years (1944-1946) in the U.S. Army, 9th Infantry Regiment, first in the Philippines (islands of Mindanao and Leyte), and later as a mechanic in Occupied Japan. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Bronze Star and the Philippines Liberation Bronze Star for his service.

He returned to Ohio and took up his lifelong career as a farmer. He married Grace Speece on June 2, 1950. The couple spent 45 years on a farm on the west edge of St. Paris. Melvin also worked many of those years as a livestock dealer and trucker.

He served 16 years as a Township Trustee for Johnson Township in Champaign County. He was particularly proud of helping to get KTH Parts Industries Inc. - a major supplier to Honda - located in Johnson Township.

In later years he developed an interest in buying and selling antiques with Grace. He was especially interested in collecting Walborn-Riker pony wagons.

Melvin and Grace left the farm in 2000, and moved to Urbana. Since 2013 they have lived at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney.

In addition to his wife, Melvin is survived by son Randy (wife Kim) Davis, Alexandria, VA; daughter Sharon (husband Allen) Thatcher, Merrill, WI; granddaughter Kendall (Davis) Pessala; and grandson Taylor Briggs Davis, both of Alexandria, VA; two great-granddaughters, Alden and Blair; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Vivian Bailey, and brother-in-law Carl Bailey.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio Dorothy Love Foundation, www.ohioliving.org