ST. PARIS - Micah Benjamin Carlson, age 16, of St Paris passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Micah was born on May 27, 2003 in Springfield, Ohio to J.D Warner and Jessica M. Brown. Micah is survived by his grandparents, Scott and Vanessa Carlson, several brothers and sisters, the Emma Holbrook family, including several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family members, godparents, Matt and Mary Stickley and cousins Michael and Holly Carlson. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents Shirley and Clifford Carlson, Robert E. Holbrook and a great-uncle, Rory Carlson.

Micah was a sophomore at Graham High School, Saint Paris, OH. He was very active in Boy Scouts and the Wright Stuff Museum in St. Paris. He enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paris Firehouse with his Aunt Kimberly, Uncle Ben Pence and cousins.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 121 E. Walnut St., St. Paris, Ohio with Father Matt Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road, Saint Paris, OH. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Micah's name to the Wright Stuff Museum, P.O. Box 668, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.