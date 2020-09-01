1/1
Michael A. Nigh

URBANA - Michael A. Nigh, age 55, of Urbana, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Ohio State Medical Center. He was born on May 19, 1965, in Urbana, the son of Fred L. and Tamara K. (Odell) Nigh. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his three children, Anthony (Margaret) Nigh, Chantelle (Ryan) Cordial and Matthew (Elizabeth) Nigh; seven grandchildren, Justice, Libertie and Honor Nigh, Alexis, Bentley and Oakley Cordial and Sadie Nigh; five siblings, Chris (John) Nigh, Kim (Rick) Pattee, Sherri Kempf, Keith (Stacie) Nigh and Kevin (Nermalyn) Nigh; lifelong friends, Chris Reeves and Kevin Lyden; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Michael was a longtime employee at Fox River Paper until their closing and then went on to work at American Pan. He enjoyed car shows and watching the food channel but above all else, he loved his family. He was a caring son, father, grandpa and brother who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with those he loved. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 3 at 1 p.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
