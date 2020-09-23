NORTH LEWISBURG — Michael D. Koch, 67 of North Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born December 27, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio the son of the late Henry E. and Eleanor (Buzchowski) Koch. Mike retired from Honda of America. He was an avid fisherman. Mike is survived by his son, Jason (Leslie) Koch; his daughter, Jenifer (Keith) Meyers; his grandchildren, Cory, Caden, Chloe, Christian, Gabby, Sarah and Kendall; his siblings, Henry, Joe and Debbie Koch. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elizabeth (Stupalsky) Koch.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 in FRESHWATER, McDONALD, & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. A private funeral service will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.