URBANA - Michael E. "Mick" Russell, 78, of Urbana, a lifelong resident of Champaign County, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Mick was born July 31, 1940 in Mingo, Ohio, the son of the late Edward and Roberta (Huddleston) Russell. He graduated from Urbana Local High School and was the 1958 FFA State Degree Recipient. He served in the Army National Guard.

He was a devoted member of the Urbana United Methodist Church where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge # 8 F. & A. M. for 47 years.

Farming was his career and his way of life. He was a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Corn and Wheat Association, American Soybean Association, Champaign County Premium Grain Growers; and Mick also served on the Landmark Board and the Pioneer Electric Board. He was awarded the Rotary Club Farmer of the Year in 2014.

Mick enjoyed bowling, boating, water skiing, traveling, watching the Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds; most of all he enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.

Mick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay (Neer) Russell, daughter, Amy (Matthew) Sullivan, son, Andrew (Andrea) Russell, grandchildren Thomas and Brookelynn Russell, Caleb and Timothy Sullivan, brother, Merrell D. "Mack" (Mary) Russell, sister, Betsy (Tim) Hofman, sister-in-law, Ruth George, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gerry Lynn Russell.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Jim Lillibridge officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N Main St., Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com