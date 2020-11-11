1/1
Michael Ford Duvall
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Michael Ford Duvall, age 77, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was born in Oak Park, IL on December 27, 1942. He was the son of the late Wayne H. and Helen Fagan Duvall. Mike attended St. Mary's School and was a 1960 graduate of Urbana High School. He attended the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University. Mike spent the majority of his career as Director of Purchasing in the food equipment industry working in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee. He owned Pro South Golf & Tennis and worked for State Farm Insurance Company before retiring. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years Anne and son Michael both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Bill McCormick of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Joe (Patty) McCormick of Peru, Indiana, several nieces, nephews and many wonderful cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Father Jerry Haemmerle celebrant. Local arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
