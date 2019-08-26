MECHANICSBURG - Michael J "Mike" Parsons, 45, of Mechanicsburg, passed away August 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his family by his side in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born September 21, 1973 in Denver, Colorado. He was a 1991 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He then married his high school sweetheart of 30 years, Amy Hurst. Mike was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his kids. He also enjoyed years of working with his kids in 4-H and FFA, helping them raise cattle and hogs. Most of all he loved spending his time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Parsons; his children Jessica Parsons (Matthew Mattes), Ross Parsons (Julia Hunter) and Austin Parsons (Cheyenne Baldwin); his parents, Don and Marcia Ann (Preston) Bennett; mother and father-in-law, Don and Sandy Hurst; grandchildren Michael David Mattes, Nash Michael Parsons; brothers, Bryon Parsons and Christopher Bennett; sister, Samantha Bennett; and along with several nieces and nephews.

Special friends who were like family included everyone he worked with at Koenig Equipment. The Koenig and all the staff went above and beyond to do whatever it was we needed to tackle through this journey. They are the most respectful, caring employer/family anyone could ever have.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Clara Preston; Aunt Patty Livingston.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the SKILLMAN MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the funeral home, with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

