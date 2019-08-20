SPRINGFIELD - Stephen Michael Knisley, 69, passed away peacefully in Springfield Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born March 18, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Clark Richard and Bertha (Strickland) Knisley.

He spent his childhood playing in the fields of the family farm in Cable, Ohio. Stephen spent two years in the United States Army before becoming a jack-of-all-trades and a tree cutter. He had a zest for life and loved living and animals, especially, the many St. Bernards and German Shepherds that he had over the years. Stephen's true love was fast cars. His younger years were spent building and racing cars at Shady Bowl Speedway and later years showing cars with his son. Stephen loved the simple things, especially old western shows and Hershey kisses.

Stephen leaves to cherish his memory son, Tyler Knisley (Allen Sensabaugh); daughters, Jamie Robertson and Lindsey Hildreth (Brandon Ridenour); grandchildren, Xavier, Gabriel, Isaiah, Damia, Carley, and Elysia; brother, Harold Knisley; sisters, Lurene "Lu" Blaine (Robert) and Martha Justice; sister-in-law, Patricia Knisley; nieces, Susan Blaine, Tracy Oiler (Jim), Shannon Williamson (Randy), Tamara and Tina Knisley; nephews, Kelly, Richard, Robert, Terry, and Tim (Laurie Hayden); special friend, Keith Wynn; and his beloved dog, Bindi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, May Rose; brothers, Clark Richard and Stewart; special friends, Marsha Noonan and Jaqueline Wynn. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the JERRY W. KINLEY FUNERAL HOME.