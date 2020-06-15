URBANA - Michael. L. Cox, 52, passed away June 10, 2020. He was the husband of Christine (Lockery) Cox. They shared 32 years of marriage together.

Born in Springfield Ohio, he was the son of Patricia (Huffman) and Michael Brozouski. He attended vocational training at Hi-Point J.V.S as an Electrician. He was a Jack-of-all-trades.

He is survived by mother, Patricia (Huffman) Brozouski; spouse, Christine (Lockery) Cox; children, Sara (Kane) Williams, and Jarrod Cox; grandchildren Jude, Elsie, Thatcher, Atticus, and Eckin; siblings, Gary Harris, Stacey (Cox) Seelig, and Kelli (Brozouski) Northup. He is preceded in death by Michael Brozouski.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. for the public, with a private service for family beginning at 4 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.