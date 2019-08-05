MEDINA - Michael L. Williamson, age 65, passed away on August 3, 2019. He was born in Oakland, California on August 17, 1953 to the late Wesley and Ruth Anne (Wills) Williamson.

Michael honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Charter Communication as a video engineer. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited. He selflessly gave of his time volunteering as a 4H advisor and served on the Medina County Horse Council. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Cynthia (Wilkins); loving daughters Sara (Samuel) Mink, Meghan (Adam) Reed, Kathryn (Chris) Adam, and Heather (Joe Boyer) Williamson; cherished grandchildren Kathleen and Anna Mink, Luke Reed, and Grant Adam; brother Patrick (Sheila) Williamson; and sister Debra (Daniel) Kammerman.

Michael's family will receive friends at WAITE AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 765 N. Court St. in Medina on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 7400, Wooly Bugger, WV 25438.

Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com