URBANA - Michael "Mick" Lynn Honchell, 60, of Urbana passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in the OSU Medical Center.

He was born on April 20, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio. He attended West Liberty-Salem High School and graduated in 1977. He was an excellent baseball player in high school and was known for his left-handed pitch. After high school, Mick continued to play softball for many years.

Other than baseball and softball, Mick enjoyed fishing, especially with his family. He also loved music. He was an avid reader and loved all things Star Wars or history-related.

Michael is survived by his parents, Shelby G. and Barbara S. (Black) Honchell; sister, Laurie Shafer; brother, Greg Honchell; nieces and nephews, Karl (Amber) Shafer, Daniel (Cory) Shafer, Wade Honchell, Abby (David Couch) Honchell, and Chloe Honchell; 9 great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Terry and Dorene Shafer, and Richard and Diane Lyles; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Orvin and Geneva Honchell, and Karl and Frances Black; aunt, Marilyn Honchell; and uncle, Donald Godfrey.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Kingscreek Cemetery with Pastor Mike Grable officiating.

