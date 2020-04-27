EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - Michael Ray Botts, 73 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest April 25, 2020 at his home after an illness. He was born March 31, 1947 in Elkhart, IN, the son of Leonard and Margaret (Smith) Botts and he graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1965.

Mike worked for Vincent Bach in Elkhart where he assembled musical instruments until 1980. From 1980 – 2012 he moved to Urbana, Ohio where he and his wife Sharron, owned the Champaign Lanes, bowling alley, until 1993. He continued in Ohio, where he owned his business, Mike's Home Improvements, until his retirement in 2012, when Mike and Sharron returned to Michiana. He was an avid bowler and could build and fix anything. He had a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Michael was married in 1975 to Sharron (Carpenter) Krupp in Elkhart and she survives with his children, Michele Carter of South Bend, Jeff Yoder of Elkhart and Brian Yoder of Florida. Also surviving are three step-children, Gerrie Krupp and Sally Haines, both of Edwardsburg and Dennis Krupp of Cassopolis. There are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Pat (Roger) Simpson of Elkhart and a brother, John (Diana) Botts of Elkhart.

The family thanks all who have helped and supported them in his time of illness, including the care and attention from Caring Circle Hospice of St. Joseph, Michigan.

There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are by the PAUL E. MAYHEW FUNERAL HOME, Edwardsburg, Michigan.