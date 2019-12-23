WEST LIBERTY - Michael S. Wagner, 70, of rural Urbana, passed away at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born in Tiffin, Ohio on November 2, 1949, the son of the late Willis and Hazel (Young) Wagner. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Grosky and Linda McCarley.

On July 12, 1969, he married the former Linda F. Moyer and she survives.

He is also survived by their three children, Jodi (Michael) Unger of North Lewisburg, Eric (Annie) Wagner of Sevierville, TN, Bradley Wagner of Urbana, four grandchildren, Noah Unger, Jordyn Unger, Brennan Wagner, and Summer (Hunter) Broyles, a brother, Willis Wagner of Sevierville, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

Michael grew up in Springfield, OH before moving back to Sycamore and graduating from Mohawk High School. He worked as a restaurateur, owning, operating and managing various restaurants in Ohio and Tennessee. He enjoyed spending time boating on Indian Lake and playing cards and was a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. He had held membership to the Masonic Lodge F&AM. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was very involved in their activities and sporting events.

Phillip Unger will officiate a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 or to Vancrest of Urbana Activities Fund, 2380 US RT 68, Urbana, OH 43078.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty