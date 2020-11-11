QUINCY — Michael W. Elliott, age 72, of Quincy, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born in Sidney on Nov. 29, 1947, to the late Richard and Thelma (Riddle) Elliott.

Mike is survived by his wife, Reenie (Evans) Elliott, whom he married on June 22, 1974, as well as four children: Jaimi (Bob) Baker, of Quincy; Rodd (Alisa) Elliott, of Sidney; Trent (Erin) Elliott, of Waynesville; and Brett "BJ" (Emma) Elliott, of Fairborn; and 11 grandchildren: Trey, Brady and Hailey Sparks; Ethan and Aubrie Elliott; Isaac, Grace and Matthew Elliott; Cooper Elliott; and Tyler and Emily Baker. He is survived by his brother, Richard (Sherry) Elliott, of Sidney; and Kimberly Pike, also of Sidney. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jacque Elliott.

A 1965 graduate of Fairlawn High School and a graduate of Ferris State University, Mike was employed as a Special Agent for the United States Department of Defense. He was a loving husband, father and true believer in God, and he was active member of the Rosewood United Methodist Church. Mike enjoyed golf, card games, bowling, dancing, horses and western movies. He loved coaching his children in sports and advising their horse 4-H club, and above all, he treasured time spent with his family and friends. Mike was a strong and kind man, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rosewood United Methodist Church, 6543 Rosewood-Quincy Road, Rosewood. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rosewood United Methodist Church. Online memories may be offered at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Due to the request of Governor DeWine, social distancing and the wearing of masks WILL be required.