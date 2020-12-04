1/
Michelle L. "Shelley" Bragg
MECHANICSBURG - Michelle L. "Shelley" Bragg, 60, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 3, 1959 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Barbara Ellen (Scheiderer) Bragg. For Shelley's birthday, she will be celebrating the reunion with her parents in their heavenly home.

Shelley is survived by a very loving extended Scheiderer family.

A private graveside service will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Columbus.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ladies at the Rainbow Unit for taking care of Shelley all these years.

Memorial contributions may be given to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 US 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Arrangements are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
