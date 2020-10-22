URBANA - Mickey Joy, 73, of Cable, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his residence. Mickey was born January 9, 1947 in Logan, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Margie (Allen) Joy. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mickey enjoyed working and never sat still. He loved his family fiercely but his pride and joy was his grandbabies.

Mickey is survived by his children, Sherry Cochran, Cindy (Daniel) Thompson, Barbann (Daniel) Blackburn and Steven Daniel; grandchildren, Joshua Cochran, Hailey Hochwalt, Tiffany Ann Kiss, Julien Randall Blackburn; his great-grandchildren, Austin Woods, Ellie & Payton Hochwalt, Rose Ann & Larry Peltier, and Lillanette Helton; sister, Patty (Don) Sheets; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his first wife, Linda Pendley (Joy) Glant. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Susan (Blair) Joy as well as his siblings, Max Joy, Junita Edwards, Rex Joy, Doris Lyons, Bill Joy, John (Buck) Joy, Estillene Elrod, Richard Joy, Roy Joy, Robert Joy, Shirley Powell. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor John Instine officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.