MECHANICSBURG - Mikel "Little Mikey" Davis, 48, of Urbana passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2020 in his home. Mikel was born June 16, 1971 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Jim and Alice (Ankrom) Davis. He was a 1990 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and Bellefontaine High Point. Mikey enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as collecting KISS memorabilia. Mikel is survived by his parents, his wife of 5 years, Wilma Joy (McDaniel) Davis, his stepdaughter, Jessica Sprinkle, his sister, Angel (Michael) Mills, his niece and nephew Abigail and James Mills. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. to-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. A private funeral service will follow at the convenience of the family in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2020.