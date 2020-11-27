MESA, Ariz. - Milan Guilford Carnes, of Mesa, AZ, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on November 23, 2020 after battling numerous health challenges. He was born on March 1, 1943, in Belle Center, OH, to James Guilford and Nora (Lenhart) Carnes. Milan lived in the small town until age 26, while he attended Belle Center High School, farmed the family land, and spent 4 years in road construction for the State of Ohio. Milan joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the age of 24, serving at posts in St. Marys, Lancaster and Springfield, OH.

This wavy-haired, blue-eyed state trooper met a cute, young Frisch's Big Boy waitress, Patricia Ann Sayre, in 1969. They were married six months later and settled in Urbana, OH. Milan then worked for 21 years at Northwood Stone and Asphalt and its mother company, The Shelley Company (Thornville, Ohio). But his most important job was "Honorary Dad, Pappy, and Chauffer" to Urbana Junior High and High School students, 1992-1998 and beyond.

Milan was a Mason for over 50 years, beginning with Harmony Lodge #8. He was a member of the Urbana York Rite Bodies and a Past President of the Champaign Co. Shrine Club. In the Antioch Shrine Club, he was a Funster clown, participating in every function from circuses to BBQs and parades. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite (Valley of Dayton) and the Urbana City Council. Milan received the title of "Ohio Woodland Steward" from the Ohio Division of Forestry for his years spent growing over 3000 trees on his land.

Milan retired in Arizona where he joined the Apache Wells Shrine Club and El Zaribah Temple. He drove the Little Red Cars in Shriner parades and was a Past President. Milan was a CAI (Community Association Institute) and HOA board member as well as life-time member of the Mesa Hohokams. He was active in the First Presbyterian church in both Ohio and Arizona.

Milan was preceded in death by his parents Nora M. and James Guilford Carnes. He is truly missed by his loving wife Patty Carnes (Mesa AZ); daughter Mary G. Carnes and grandson James Guilford Carnes (San Diego, CA); sister Jennie Henry; brother-in-law Pastor Mike Sayre and sister-in-law Diane. He is dearly loved by nieces and nephews, as well as his "favorite daughters" not named Mary.

A memorial service for Milan will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 11:00 a.m., at MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. A second service and reception will follow in Ohio in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Milan's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or El Zaribah Temple (552 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008).