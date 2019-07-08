URBANA - Mildred A. Kells, 96, of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Urbana Place. She was born on April 19, 1923, in Champaign County, the daughter of the late Fred L. and Maude (Kanagy) Humphrey.

Mildred is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Max L. and Vicki Kells of Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren, James Kells and John Kells, both of Rochester Hills, MI and Amy Ross and husband Phil of Mahwah, NJ; great-granddaughter, Adrienne Ross of Mahwah, NJ; siblings, Marvalene Ricard, Miriam Fox and MD and his wife Jenney Humphrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd Kells in 2014; brothers, Marvin "Sam" Humphrey and Milford "Mick" Humphrey; sister, Marilyn Frost; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald Ricard, DeWitt Fox, Gwen Humphrey, Imogene Humphrey and Gerald Frost.

Mildred worked for over 20 years at Pioneer Rural Electric in the Urbana office. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Friends Church, a faithful housewife and was dedicated to her family. Every moment she could spend with her family was a blessing that she cherished and the memories created will forever live on through the hearts she touched.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mildred to the Hospice of Miami Valley, 43 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, The Urbana Place, 609 E. Water St., Urbana, OH 43078 or a . Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.