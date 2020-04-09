URBANA - Mildred Josephine Hildreth, 84, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the Urbana Health and Rehab Center. Josephine was born November 14, 1935 in North Lewisburg, the daughter of Harris and Edith (Jones) Jackson. She attended the First Baptist Church of Urbana. Josephine enjoyed attending events of loved ones, quilting, knitting, and working on her flowers. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Del) Moses; her son, Jeff (Diane Boudreaux) Hildreth; her brothers, Harris Jackson Jr. and Robert Jackson; her grandchildren, Kiley Horn, Mike Horn, Jamie McMurry, Joshua Hildreth; her great-grandchildren, Madisyn Horn, Marissa Horn, Delanie Horn, Kairi Mayeaux, Zaidan Johnson, Owen McMurry and Averie Hildreth. Josephine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Hildreth; her brother, Walter Jackson; and her sister, Alice Bolyard. Private services will be held per Josephine's wishes. The family would like to express their heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Day Springs of Miami Valley Hospice and the Urbana Health & Rehab Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Day Springs of Miami Valley Hospice, 8001 Dayton Springfield Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.