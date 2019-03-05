URBANA - Mildred P. Holden, 97, of Urbana, OH, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2019 at Hearth & Home Urbana. Born on January 2, 1921 in Maineville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Lucian C. Innis and Lulu Mae Innis (nee Kendle). She was preceded in death by her husband Travis Q. Holden, daughter Judy L. Holden, and brothers James R. Innis, Charles F. Innis, Lester E. Innis, Howard L. Innis, and John William Innis.

Mildred was a 1939 graduate of Kings Mills Ohio High School and was married 75 years to her high school sweetheart, Travis Q. Holden of Kings Mills, OH. She was the loving mother of the late Judy L. Holden, John T. Holden of Cincinnati, OH, Kathy J. (Michael) Dahler of Williamsburg, VA, and Gregory T. Holden (Audra) of Asheville, N.C. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, Ryan (Dena) Holden, Jennifer Holden, Lindsey Dahler, Raminta Holden, Gaiva Holden, one great-grandchild, Luka Holden and sister, Janet Marie McDaniel (Innis) of Lebanon, OH.

She and Travis moved to Urbana in 1951, beginning a 67-year residence in their adopted hometown. Shortly thereafter, they began a lifetime membership in Urbana's United Methodist Church. After thirty years as a stay-at-home mother, Mil joined the staff of Urbana's Dr. Charles Bohl for ten years.

Mildred always loved music and sang in school and church choirs, and at weddings. She was a remarkable baker and had a lifelong passion for gardening. In high school, she was a cheerleader and track champion. She and Travis were Urbana High School boosters, loyal Cincinnati Reds fans, and attended Ohio State football games until they were 88. As a member of Urbana Country Club, she became an avid golfer late in life, scoring a hole-in-one at age 79.

A service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., Urbana, OH, followed by a reception in the church parlor. A private family ceremony will occur at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, OH at a later date. In addition, the family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Hearth & Home Urbana. The family prefers that memorial donations be made to benefit Melvin Miller Park with a check made out to: City of Urbana (park/recreation fund c/o Mildred Holden in the memo field) and mailed to 205 S. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078. Online condolences can be made at www.walterfunerals.com.