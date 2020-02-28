ST. PARIS - Minnie Marie Eaton, age 94, of St Paris, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana. Born on May 21, 1925 in Urbana, Minnie was the daughter of the late Eli and Lulu Esther (Hamilton) Wolford. She married Raymond E. Eaton on November 12, 1946 and he preceded her in death on October 13, 1995. Together they raised four children, three of whom survive, Raymond Eaton of Anna, Roger (Teresa) Eaton of St. Paris and Carol (John) Brewer, also of St. Paris. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Charles (Pat) Eaton, sister, Jenny Mattox and brother Edward Wolford. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mercy McAuley Center and the team from Community Mercy Hospice including Becky, Tracie, Regina, Amy and Rev. Dan. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at noon in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, St. Rt. 235, Conover, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.