URBANA - Mozelle Couts, age 96, of Urbana went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mercy Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 30, 1923 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late James Wesley and Frances Joye (Williams) Ladd. In addition to her parents, Mozelle is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward H. "June" Couts and siblings Leslie Charles Ladd, Richard Ladd, Donald Ladd, Thelma Breaston, Marjorie Taylor, Freda Gaskins, Juanita Robinson, and Vera Stanhope, sister-in law Alice Rogan, brother-in-law Norman Couts. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Edward Lee (Myra) Couts Jr., Marie Elaine (Clarence) Couts-Shepard and Barry Eugene (Beverly Anne) Couts, Sr.; grandchildren Candace L. (Sean Martin Sr.) Shepard, William Edward "Eddie" (Stacy) Couts, Kimberly Couts, Carmen (Jason) Kurdziel, Erica (Wayne) Dudley, Dr. Kristin (Kurt) Barron, Barry (Amanda) Couts, Jr., Jessica Couts, Nathan Couts, and Stephanie (Zach) Frye. Great-grandchildren include Chauncey Barron, Anna Barron, Benjamin Kurdziel, Sadie Kurdziel, Sean D. Martin II, Isaiah Dudley, Amya Dudley, Zayne Dudley, Ezekiel Dudley, Kendrix Dudley, Marcus Couts, Jayce Couts, Jaden Couts, Jordan Couts, Eula Ann Frye, Ida Frye, and Ava Frye. Mozelle is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Jeanette Stevens, Shirley Ward, and Dorothy "Flo" Smith, brother-in-law, Jack Couts as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many other family and friends. Mozelle loved the Lord and was a member of the Urbana Christian Fellowship and also attended Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church and St. Paul A.M.E. throughout the years. She was blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed flower gardening and growing vegetables. Mozelle was very proud of her yard and tended to it often. She was an amazing cook who loved having people over and was a very gracious host. She was often employed by prominent business people in Urbana with various babysitting, cleaning and ironing jobs. Overall, Mozelle was an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Urbana Christian Fellowship Church (1778 W. state Route 29) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Mozelle will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Urbana Christian Fellowship Church in Mozelle's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com. Many thanks to the McAuley Senior Living Center for their care, support and friendship. Grateful appreciation to Mercy Hospital and Hospice of Urbana.