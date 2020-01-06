URBANA - Nancy A. Reif, 82, of Terre Haute, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in her residence. Nancy was born December 6, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Robert E. and Alberta M. (Van Camp) Wolverton.

She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio. Nancy was a teacher's aide for the Circle School, Adriel School and Graham Local Schools. She also worked as an office administrator for a trucking company and for the Champaign County Arts Council. Nancy was an avid reader, but most of all loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, but our family takes comfort in knowing that two angels are watching over us now.

Nancy is survived by her children, Holly A.(Shawn) Tracy, Mark J. Reif, David P. Reif, Matthew P. Reif, Vernon C. Reif, and Allen F. (Deborah) Reif; grandchildren, Evelyn Pillion, Jessica Engle, Shannon Teer, Zakary Reif, Stephan Reif, Carolyn Reif, Lucas Tracy and Wyatt Tracy; 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda L. Hutchison; sister-in-law, Lucille L. Rouch; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 58 years, Paul Reif, and by her nephew, Joey Hutchison.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the funeral home with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating.

Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Bog Association, P.O. Box 510, Urbana, Ohio 43078-0510.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com