LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nancy Bullard Sommerville, 89, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, George W. "Bill" Sommerville, and granddaughter, Lori Beth Jarboe.

She is survived by her children, Randy Stoll, Cindy Triplett (Kerry), Donna Mouser (Mark), Marvin Sommerville (Johanna), and Rev. Heidi Stoll; grandchildren, Jenny, Becky, Louis, and Jared; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of singing, her skills in crafting, especially quilting, and her years of volunteer work. The family would like to thank Victoria Dunbar, and the staff at Wesley Oaks Memory Care for their kindness and loving care.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 4:00 PM at ADVANTAGE FUNERAL HOME with a private burial. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 PM until service time.