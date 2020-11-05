1/1
Nancy Bullard Sommerville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nancy Bullard Sommerville, 89, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, George W. "Bill" Sommerville, and granddaughter, Lori Beth Jarboe.

She is survived by her children, Randy Stoll, Cindy Triplett (Kerry), Donna Mouser (Mark), Marvin Sommerville (Johanna), and Rev. Heidi Stoll; grandchildren, Jenny, Becky, Louis, and Jared; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of singing, her skills in crafting, especially quilting, and her years of volunteer work. The family would like to thank Victoria Dunbar, and the staff at Wesley Oaks Memory Care for their kindness and loving care.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 4:00 PM at ADVANTAGE FUNERAL HOME with a private burial. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 PM until service time.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
NOV
7
Funeral
04:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
November 6, 2020
She's gone on to "Heavenly Quilting!" My sympathies to her family. She was a beautiful person!
Amy Curry
Friend
