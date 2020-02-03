URBANA - Nancy Joyce "Joy" (Thornburg) Blevins of Urbana passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born on December 25, 1954 in Urbana. Joy was a devoted wife and mother, and very active at Renewed Strength Church where she was the pastor's secretary. Joy loved to welcome and encourage others everywhere she went. Joy was 65. She is survived by her husband Bruce Blevins, whom she married on March 1, 1975. She is also survived by her daughters Charity (Caleb) Ford of Rosewood and Andrea (Michael) Marsh of Neenah, Wisconsin; her granddaughters Rebecca Marsh, Emma Marsh, Annabel Marsh, and Aria Ford; her parents Charlie and Jeanette (Ervin) Thornburg; her siblings Cindy Cozad, Gary Thornburg, Jeff Thornburg and Steve (Denise) Thornburg; her brother-in-law Tim (Robin) Tester; her sister-in-law Cindy (Tom) Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration Service for Joy's life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Renewed Strength Church, 4194 US-36, Westville, OH. Viewing is 5-7 p.m.; service is at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to go to Renewed Strength Church Mission's Fund or to the funeral home. In addition the family requests cheerful clothing be worn to Joy's service.