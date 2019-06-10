URBANA - Nancy S. Lambert, 77, of Urbana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1941, in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dwight and Mildred (Searles) Satterfield. Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne F. Lambert in 1990 and her brother, Larry. She is survived by one daughter, Wendy (Dale) Erlewine; five sons, Dwayne (Trisha) Lambert, Stephan (Sandy) Lambert, Gregory (Lani) Lambert, Daniel Lambert and Shawn (Renee) Lambert; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carol and Laura. Nancy and her husband owned Restaurant on the Square in Urbana for many years. She was a past member of the Lioness Club, Eastern Star and Elizabeth M. Hood #505. Nancy enjoyed cross-stitch and knitting but above all else, she enjoyed being a mother. Anyone who knew her would describe her as being a patient soul with a heart of gold and a beautiful smile. She admired her family and adored every minute she got to spend with them. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.