MECHANICSBURG - Nancy Sue (Powell) Herron, 65, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was born October 31, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Robert William and Martha Louise (Rockwell) Powell. She graduated from Springfield South High School in 1971 and has since enjoyed organizing class reunions.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated employee who loved working at Goshen Lanes and Pizza Alley. She enjoyed traveling, crafting, cooking, baking; she earned a blue ribbon baker award. She was a fan of several sports including NASCAR and watching the Mechanicsburg Indians Football on Friday nights. She loved animals, especially cardinals and her dogs. One of her favorite holidays was Halloween because she enjoyed dressing up.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Nolan Herron; son, James Robert (Kelly) Stuckey; daughters, Julie Renee Deel, Holly Kristine Ramey, and Amanda Marie (Jeremiah) Herron; grandchildren Chelsea, J.J., Tyler, Nate, Mady, Max, Joanie, and Harper; one brother, three sisters and seven nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Uncle Bill and her dog, Snicker.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor P.T. Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com