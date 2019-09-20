URBANA - "I have lived not without regrets or heartaches. But I have lived a long full life. My life was filled with so much love, laughter and unforgettable family and friends. Please remember me with warm smiles and long-lasting love. For that is how I remembered all of you." God Bless

Nathaniel Joseph Hardin, age 92, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born on July 8, 1927 in Devereux, Georgia to the late Frank and Mamie (Morris) Hardin.

In addition to his parents, Nathaniel is preceded in death by his siblings, Lulu Johnson, Fannie Rivera, and Bill Stone, Sharon's sisters, Sandra Brown and Glenda Harper and his "adopted" daughter, Lori Davison. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved partner of 38 years, Sharon Evans; a host of nieces and nephews including Sharon's nieces and nephews; best friends Mick Joy and Kenny Robison. Nathaniel is also survived by Sharon's siblings, Ken (Cathy) Criffield, Carole (Jacie) Combs and Pam Criffield and brothers-in-law, Gene Harper and Pastor John Rivera.

Nathaniel served his country during World War II in the United States Marine Corps. He was a great mentor to children and loved coaching softball and football. Alongside his best friend Mick, they worked pouring and finishing concrete and various masonry jobs.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, from 10 to 11 a.m. with his life celebration service beginning at 11 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com