BELLEFONTAINE — Neal Edward Clark, 93, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner James Medical Center in Columbus.

Neal was born on July 25, 1927 in Bokescreek, (aka Flatwoods) West Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Benjamin Clifford and Clara (Lynch) Clark. He was also preceded in death by a son, Neal Edward Clark II, a granddaughter, Renee Lea Clark, and two former wives, Caroline "Douchie" (Greenwade) Clark, and Quo Vadis (McGinnis) Clark, sisters, Vyrtle Boyd, Barbara George, Mary Cane, and brothers, Lewis Clark, Warren Clark, Richard Clark, and Lester Clark.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Tonya Parsley) Clark, Paul Dieringer, both of Bellefontaine, and daughters, Deborah Stockton of Lexington, KY, Monica Munger of Bellefontaine, twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, a brother, Roscelle Clark, a sister, Betty Lou Rogan, both of Bellefontaine, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Neal was a 1947 graduate of West Mansfield High School in West Mansfield, Ohio. He worked as a custodian for 50 years in the Bellefontaine School District. Neal was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus, Bellefontaine.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2 to 6 pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St. Bellefontaine, OH. Father Kenneth Baker will celebrate a mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bellefontaine. Burial will follow in Hathaway Cemetery, West Mansfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, 316 E Patterson Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or to Grace AME Church, 233 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Clark family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.