URBANA - Ned E. Shelpman, 72, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ned was born December 13, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late James "Bud" and Goldie (Kennedy) Shelpman.

He was a 1966 graduate of Urbana High School. He served his county in United States Army during the Vietnam era and was stationed in Germany. After leaving the military, he worked at Navistar International where he retired after 30 years of service. Ned was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter OH 13, a member of the Pearce Kern A.L Post #120, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Am-Vets. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. But his favorite pastime was shooting the breeze with his friends and being with family.

He is survived by his son, Jon (Jennie) Shelpman, his grandchildren, Travis and Aaron Shelpman, his great-grandchildren, Skyler and Sage, his first wife, mother of his children and best friend, Barb Keller, his second wife and long-time friend, Debbie Shelpman, along with special friends, Judi Hershey, Dale Eichelberger, and Chip (Linda) Bodey and many cousins.

Ned is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jeffery Shelpman and his beloved dog, Ringo.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dayton, especially Carlos and Megan, as well as the friends and staff at Vernon Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Mausoleum at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. For those attending the service, please dress in comfortable, casual attire per Ned's wishes.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.