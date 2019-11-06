URBANA - Nelson Ray Ropp, 75 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by family.

Nelson was born on October 31, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio the son of Leonard George Ropp and Laura E. (Bodey) Ropp.

Nelson retired from Champaign Landmark (Heritage) where he worked as a mechanic and in the propane/fertilizer department. He was a member of the NRA and Champaign County Farm Bureau. Nelson enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on tractors but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Nelson is survived by his son, Darren Ropp of Urbana and daughters, Wendy Smith of Enon and Penny (Paul) Russell of Urbana; grandchildren, Mary Moser of Bellefontaine and Megann (Brody) Robinaugh of Urbana; great grandchild, Ariane Moser; great grand dog, Remington Robinaugh; siblings, Esta Huffman of Urbana, Clara (Gene) Cupps of Lakeview, William (Cyronda) Ropp of Urbana and Edward Ropp of Dayton, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Ann (Jacobs) Ropp of 54 years; and his siblings, Marian Ropp, Leona Minnich and Sue Holbrook and brother Elmer Ropp; daughter-in-law Carla Ropp, granddaughter Racheal Ropp; in-laws, Omar and Betty (Wunderley) Jacobs Sr.

The family would like to give a special thanks to hospice nurse, Kim for all her support and guidance.

A Celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at PineView Hall, 642 Lippincott Rd. Urbana, Ohio

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, 701 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com