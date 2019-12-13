URBANA - Neva D. Suchland, age 77, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 14, 1942 to the late Marshall George and Adria (Jerrels) Sizemore in Urbana. In addition to her parents, Neva is preceded in death by her siblings: Vernice Bailey, Marshall Sizemore Jr. and George Sizemore. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Everett "Butch" (Shawna) Suchland III, Candy (Rick) Knight, and Christina (Bill) Alvarado; grandchildren, Ricky, Meghan, Chelsea, Alissa, Ryan, Aubrey, and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Alivia, Hunter, Layne, Laila, Liliana, Bub, DJ, and Trenton. Neva is also survived by her siblings Wilma (Richard) McClure, Tom (Connie) Sizemore, Jannie (Chuck) Samson, and Gary (Sylvia) Sizemore, many nieces and nephews, as well as her loving dog, Poncho. Neva was a member of Kingscreek Baptist Church where she was involved in various church activities. She enjoyed going on bus tours, sewing and quilting with her sister, Wilma. In her younger years, Neva alongside the father of her children, retired Navy veteran Everett Suchland Jr., spent many years traveling and raising her family in Iceland, Guam, Japan, as well as all over the United States. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at Kingscreek Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 18 beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Samson officiating. Burial will follow at Kingscreek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Kingscreek Baptist Church in Neva's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com