MECHANICSBURG - Neva Frances Turner, 93, of Mechanicsburg passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 10, 1926 in Cattlesburg, Kentucky, the youngest of five children born to Roscoe Dewey and Nella (Ray) Anderson.

She was a licensed beautician and owned her own beauty salon in Mechanicsburg for over 30 years. Even after she sold her salon, she would travel to her older customers' homes to do their hair. She was a devout member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She did a lot of work in shows for Mothers Memorial Circle as well as performing in shows and sang with senior citizens at nursing homes and around the area.

Neva was united in marriage to Fred L. Turner on August 20, 1946 in Salyersville, Kentucky and he preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Turner, four grandchildren, Dean (Pam) Turner, Shannon (Apryl) Turner, Robin (Tom) Salyers and Beth Fitzpatrick, 8 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two half-sisters, Barb Anderson and Debbie Stewart, both of Mechanicsburg and one half-brother, Mike (Terri) Anderson of Queen Creek, AZ, numerous nieces and nephews, especially Cindy (Danny) Huffman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Phillip "Skip" Turner; three sisters, Mable Bronne, Ruby Boyer and Betty Edwards; one brother Elmo "Andy" Anderson; and two half-brothers, Chet Ray and Jeff Anderson.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will be in Woodstock, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 50 North Main Street, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

