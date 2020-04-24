NORTH LEWISBURG - Nicholas "Nick" Matthew Harrigan, 32, of Urbana, Ohio, died of unknown causes on or about 4/21/2020. Nick leaves behind two beautiful daughters, whom he adored, Mckenzie and Khloe, two brothers, Jesse and Vincent, his mother Brenda Harrigan-Phelps, his grandmother, Judith Miller, his aunts and uncles, Nicholas J. (Angela) Harrigan, Mark (Holly) Salyer, and William (Heidi) Behrens and many "not by blood" brothers and sisters, too numerous to name. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob "Jake" Phelps. Nick will be deeply missed and fondly thought of for his lovable character and infectious smile. Private family funeral services will be held in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, 57 W. Maple Street, North Lewisburg, Ohio, 43060. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.