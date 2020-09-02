1/1
Nicole L. (Markley) McClanahan
URBANA - Nicole L. (Markley) McClanahan, 42, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital. Nicole was born January 26, 1978 in Springfield, Ohio. She was a 1996 graduate of Graham High School. Nicole enjoyed playing games on her phone, pokemon, tweety bird, and dolphins. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Nicole is survived by her mother, Sue Markley; her fiancé, Chuck Eaton; her brothers, Patrick M. (Dana) Ropp, Stephen F. Wildt Jr., and Clayton R. Markley; her sisters, Shawn S. Kelly (Mike Cain), Billie J. Markley (Dan Reed), Sherri L. (Ed) Jones; her grandmothers, Patricia Ullery and Florence Ropp; her mother-in-law & father-in-law, Connie and Charles Eaton; her brother-in-law, Mark Eaton and his daughter, Taylor Parker; as well several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond L. "Ray" Markley; her sister, Ashley D. Markley; her grandparents, Charles C. Markley, Marvin E. Ropp, and Gloria A. Poole; and her uncles, Randy L. Markley, David McKeever, and Dusty Dean. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
