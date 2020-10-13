SPRINGFIELD - Norma J. King, 69, of Urbana, passed away October 11, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born January 10, 1951 in Xenia, the daughter of Roy J. and Elizabeth M. (McKinney) Peterson. Norma had been a school bus driver for Urbana City Schools and she retired from Siemens. She was a member of Urbana United Methodist Church and the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center. She loved being with her grandkids and cooking. Survivors include three children, Debbie (David) Adams of Cable, OH, Tami Cauley of Colorado Springs, CO, and Carla King of Urbana; grandchildren, Sierra Adams, Christopher (Betsy) Cauley, Derek Cauley, Timothy Castle, Brianne Castle (fiancé Dakotah) Johnathon King, Jazmine Heaberlin, and Makayla Heaberlin; great-grandchildren, Conner, Liam, Aleena, Michael, Kaliope, and Ronin; sister, Betty Knief of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Melvina, Delores, Darlene, Roy "Sonny," Mary; and by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Urbana United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.