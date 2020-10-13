1/1
Norma J. King
SPRINGFIELD - Norma J. King, 69, of Urbana, passed away October 11, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born January 10, 1951 in Xenia, the daughter of Roy J. and Elizabeth M. (McKinney) Peterson. Norma had been a school bus driver for Urbana City Schools and she retired from Siemens. She was a member of Urbana United Methodist Church and the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center. She loved being with her grandkids and cooking. Survivors include three children, Debbie (David) Adams of Cable, OH, Tami Cauley of Colorado Springs, CO, and Carla King of Urbana; grandchildren, Sierra Adams, Christopher (Betsy) Cauley, Derek Cauley, Timothy Castle, Brianne Castle (fiancé Dakotah) Johnathon King, Jazmine Heaberlin, and Makayla Heaberlin; great-grandchildren, Conner, Liam, Aleena, Michael, Kaliope, and Ronin; sister, Betty Knief of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Melvina, Delores, Darlene, Roy "Sonny," Mary; and by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Urbana United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
