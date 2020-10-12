ST. PARIS - Norma L. Clark, age 93, of Rosewood passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney. Born on December 8, 1926 in Shelby County, Norma was a daughter of the late Clifford and Bertha (Knoop) Covault. She married Robert S. Clark on April 26, 1945 and he preceded her in death on December 3, 2009. Together they raised four children, three of whom survive: Linda (Douglas) Foster, Virginia (David) Errett, and Thomas (Karen) Clark. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Toshi Foster (Bruce Veit), Bjorn Foster, Zachary (Jill) Errett, Brice Clark, Nicholas (Megan Scott) Foster, Lyndy (Christian) Lawrence, eight great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren, Stewart (J.J.) Strubler and Stephanie Adkins, along with five step great-grandchildren and four step great-great-grandchildren. A sister, Lois Fogt and a brother, Harold (Kathleen) Covault, sister-in-law, Barbara Covault, many nieces and nephews also survive Norma. She will be missed by her card playing friends and her caregivers, Linda Peshek and Donna Akers. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Bernice and Tim Mahan, sisters Betty Thomas and Frances Faulkner, and brother Russell Covault.

Norma was 1944 graduate of Green Township High School in Shelby County (Fairlawn School District). She received her degree from Wright State in 1971. She taught 22 years in the Graham School District and retired in 1990. She was the bookkeeper for Clark & Clark Livestock for 40 years. She was a member of the Rosewood United Methodist Church and served in various capacities over the many years. She was a member of the Champaign Co and Ohio Retired Teachers Associations, a past member of the Rosewood Homemaker's Club, and a 4-H advisor.

Visitation and funeral services will be held all in one day on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Rosewood United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with church Pastor Andy Leighty presiding. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, Conover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory may be made to Rosewood United Methodist, P.O. Box 102, Rosewood, Ohio 43070 or to Riverside Rosewood EMS c/o Steve Ford Rosewood, Ohio 43070. The family sends a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Blatchly, Dr. Eric Prenger, and Sidney Wilson Memorial Hospital Staff. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com