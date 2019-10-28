ST. PARIS - Norman A. Jenkins, age 88, formerly of St. Paris, passed away in Green Hills Retirement Community, West Liberty, Ohio on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:06 a.m. Born in Champaign County near Rosewood, OH on March 8, 1931, Norman was a son of the late Henry P. and Dorothy L (Henderson) Jenkins. He married Phyliss Mowen on October 14, 1950 and she preceded him in death on October 3, 2006. Norman is survived by a son, David A. Jenkins of Urbana, OH, and a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dan Tullis of Bellefontaine, OH. He was a grandfather to five grandchildren, Andrew Jenkins, Rebecca (John) Lyons, Carrie (Gene) Willoby, Katie and Ethan Tullis, and eight great-grandchildren, Anderson Jenkins, Brenden and Cameron Watkins, Jack Lyons, Lane, Kobie, Claire, and Owen Willoby. A brother, Pearl (Joan) Jenkins of Alabama and many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Carroll, sisters and brothers-in-law, Evangeline and Marvin LeFever, Betty L. and Fred Putnam, and brother and sister-in-law, Estel and Jean Jenkins. Norman graduated from St. Paris High School in 1950. He was engaged in farming and trucking.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with his brother, Reverend Pearl Jenkins presiding. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Saint Paris, Ohio. Donations may be made in memory of Norman to the . Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfunralhomes.com.