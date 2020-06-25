Norman Wyatt
MECHANICSBURG - Norman Wyatt, 84, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born May 10, 1936 in Beaver, Ohio to Virgil and Edna (Havens) Wyatt. He attended Mechanicsburg High School and coached little league baseball for many years and was a member of the F.O.E Eagles 3974. Norman retired from Scotts Farm Seed in Mechanicsburg. In his free time Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and most of all spending time with his family. Norman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Collier) Wyatt; daughter Diana (Frank) Zakrzewski; sons Randall Wyatt, Mark Wyatt; brother-in-law George Chess; grandchildren, SFC Matthew (Jennifer) Zakrzewski, Brian (Alicia Rojas) Zakrzewski; and great-grandchildren, Ashley, Faith, Hailey, Wyatt, Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Walter Wyatt; brother Jerry (Ann) Wyatt; sisters Phyllis (Robert) Edwards and Sharon Chess. The family would like to express their gratitude to his doctors and the staff at Hospice of Dayton. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A graveside service will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio with Pastor Jimmy Mayo officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201 and the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
